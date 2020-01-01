Neasden skip hire company fined after father-of-one crushed to death while at work

Ace Waste Haulage in Neasden went into liquidation a year after a worker was crushed to death.

A Neasden skip hire company has been fined £240,000 for failures which led to a father being crushed to death while at work.

Stelian Florin Gavriliuc died while employed as a temporary worker for Ace Waste Haulage in Neasden Lane in August 2017.

The 24-year-old was killed as he walked from his work station through the only exit open to employees and was crushed by a vehicle that didn't see him.

The court heard that just 18 months earlier, an unannounced Health & Safety Executive (HSE) inspection highlighted unsatisfactory traffic arrangements at the site.

Inspectors told the company to consider creating a separate vehicle and pedestrian route to avoid employees having to walk past operating plant and skip vehicles, but were ignored.

The company, which went into liquidation on October 11 2018, was convicted following a trial at the Old Bailey which ended on January 31.

Jurors found the company guilty of failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its employees and for failing to organise its site at the Neasden Goods Yard that would allow pedestrians and vehicles to circulate in a safe manner

It was fined £240,000 for flouting health and safety laws and a further £51,116.29 court costs.

Jurors heard Stelian was crushed to death just two weeks after starting work.

At around 7am on August 25 he began his shift, working on the picking line sorting waste materials.

He stopped for a lunch break at 11.50 and left the picking station to walk through the processing shed - the only way out of the building.

His colleague, who left just after him, next saw Stelian under the wheels of a shovel loader vehicle and shouted for the driver to stop.

He and the driver began first aid until paramedics arrived and took Stelian was taken to hospital where he died on August 30.

Acting Det Chf Insp Saj Hussain said it had been a "long and complex case": "This should be a clear message that workers' safety must be paramount for any business, and you cannot cut corners when it comes to protecting life.

"His family and friends will have to live with the tragic impact of this failure for the rest of their lives."