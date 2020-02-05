Neasden motorcyclist who sped at 100mph in a 3Omph zone during a 45-minute police chase guilty of multiple driving offences

A reckless Neasden motorcyclist who reached speeds of 100mph in a 30mph zone during a 45-minute police chase has been prosecuted.

Corey Briscoe-McLeary, 38, of Janson Close, put the public in danger with his reckless driving after he was spotted by an officer from the Met's Operation Venice team deployed in Brent, a unit which responds to moped crime in London.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of class B drugs, making off without making payment, driving without insurance and driving without a licence at Willesden Magistrates court on January 31.

Officers received a transmission over the radio at 4.20pm on January 29 from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) informing them of a fast-moving motorcycle riding through red lights and travelling at dangerously high speeds, Scotland Yard said.

During the chase the motorbike disappeared into the Brent Cross Shopping Centre multi-story car park to avoid detection but emerged a few minutes later and sped towards Barnet on main and side roads.

It then joined the M1 travelling northbound towards Hertfordshire exiting the motorway at Junction 5.

Serg Tony McGovern, with the help of NPAS officers, saw the motorbike travelling towards him and successfully deployed a stinger, a device on the ground which deflates a tyre in a slow and controlled manner, as it approached.

Briscoe-McLeary was stopped and arrested.

Serg McGovern said: "I have been a police officer for 15 years and the manner of riding displayed in this incident was one of the worst examples I have ever seen.

"It was highly dangerous and this individual put his own life, and the life of other members of the public in serious danger.

"The reckless actions of Briscoe-McLeary during this incident show his clear lack of consideration or care for the judicial system, the public or the police.

"With colleagues across the Met, Operation Venice will continue to identify and pursue those intent on committing violent and audacious crimes on the streets on London."

Briscoe-McLeary has been remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Harrow Crown Court at a later date.