Neasden man jailed following ‘day of action’ weapons sweep by Met constables and volunteers

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police Archant

A Neasden man has been jailed for a year after a weapons sweep in London saw five knives, a gun and drugs seized.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Cioubotar, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested during a day of action between Met constables and volunteers on May 16.

He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and a pointed blade at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday (May 18) and was jailed for 12 months.

Officers from the Stonebridge and Kensal Green Safer Neighbourhoods teams were on patrol when they saw Ciubotar with a large metal bar in his hand and appearing to act aggressively.

You may also want to watch:

As they approached him, he dropped the pole, was detained, and a kitchen knife found on him following a search.

More than 420 police officers from a number of specialist teams and 150 volunteers took to the streets, roads and parks during the day of action.

As well as 12 arrests there were 61 weapons sweeps and 341 groups dispersed people encouraged to return home as lockdown rules were explained.

Commander Catherine Roper, said: “The day of action with the special constables and volunteers had a real impact and produced some great results in making London safer.”

To volunteer for the next day of action with constables on June 13 visit www.met.police.uk/careers/





