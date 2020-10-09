Neasden man jailed after fatally stabbing his flatmate in the neck
PUBLISHED: 09:49 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 09 October 2020
Archant
A man has been jailed for stabbing to death his housemate during a drunken fight at their home in Neasden.
Volodymyr Holovatskyi, 24, of Village Way, was sentenced to ten years and nine months on October 8, at Isleworth Crown Court after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of 28-year-old Dmytro Balaban.
You may also want to watch:
Emergency services were called to the multiple occupancy property at around 1.40am on December 14 to reports of an assault.
Dmytro was discovered inside the property with a stab wound to his neck and was declared dead at 2.08am.
Paramedics found Holovatskyi outside in the street covered in blood which was later confirmed to be Dmytro’s.
Det Insp Colin McKeen said: “This was an extremely tragic incident following a disagreement which was unfortunately fuelled by alcohol. As a result, one young man has very sadly lost his life; and a second will now be spending a considerable time behind bars.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.