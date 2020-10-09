Neasden man jailed after fatally stabbing his flatmate in the neck

Volodymyr Holovatsky. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been jailed for stabbing to death his housemate during a drunken fight at their home in Neasden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Victim Dmytro Balaban. Picture: Met Police Victim Dmytro Balaban. Picture: Met Police

Volodymyr Holovatskyi, 24, of Village Way, was sentenced to ten years and nine months on October 8, at Isleworth Crown Court after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of 28-year-old Dmytro Balaban.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called to the multiple occupancy property at around 1.40am on December 14 to reports of an assault.

Dmytro was discovered inside the property with a stab wound to his neck and was declared dead at 2.08am.

Paramedics found Holovatskyi outside in the street covered in blood which was later confirmed to be Dmytro’s.

Det Insp Colin McKeen said: “This was an extremely tragic incident following a disagreement which was unfortunately fuelled by alcohol. As a result, one young man has very sadly lost his life; and a second will now be spending a considerable time behind bars.”