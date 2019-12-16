Search

Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

PUBLISHED: 09:37 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 16 December 2019

Neasden man charged with murder. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man is to appear in court charged with fatally stabbing another man in Neasden.

Volodymyr Holovatskyi, 23, of Village Way, was arrested and charged with murder in the early hours of Sunday and remains in custody.

The victim has been named as Dmytro Balaban, 28.

Emergency services were called to Village Way on December 14.

Hololvatskyi will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later today.

