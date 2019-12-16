Neasden man to appear in court charged with the murder of Dmytro Balaban

Picture: Met Police MPS

A man is to appear in court charged with fatally stabbing another man in Neasden.

Volodymyr Holovatskyi, 23, of Village Way, was arrested and charged with murder in the early hours of Sunday and remains in custody.

The victim has been named as Dmytro Balaban, 28.

Emergency services were called to Village Way on December 14.

Hololvatskyi will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later today.