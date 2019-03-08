Neasden hit-and-run: Police release registration numbers of two BMW cars connected with Yussuf Adebiyi death

Victim Yussuf Adebiyi. Picture: Met Police

Police have released the registration numbers of two cars they wish to trace following a fatal hit-and-run collision in Neasden that killed "gentle giant" Yussuf Adebiyi.

Emergency services were called at 3.10am on May 20 to reports of a crash on the A406 North Circular Road and found an injured pedestrian.

Mr Adebiyi, a 49-year-old from Neasden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister said in a statement: "I have lost my only brother.

"He was a gentle giant who loved his music and I am going to miss him so much.

"I want the person(s) who did this to do the right thing and hand themselves into the police."

Police wish to trace two black 5 series BMW cars with the registration numbers EX66 TZE and EX66 TZV which failed to stop.

A Met spokesperson said: "It is believed that one of these vehicles will have significant damage to the front of the car including the bonnet and windscreen,"

Enquiries continue to establish if Mr Adebiyi was struck by one or both of the cars.

Detectives from the Met's serious collision squad are appealing for witnesses and people with dash cam footage of the crash to get in touch.

Any sightings of either car should be reported immediately to police on 101 quoting CAD 699/20MAY19

Anyone with information or dash cam footage can call 0208 246 9820 or police via 101 quoting reference 699/20May.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.