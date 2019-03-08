Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man was killed in a hit-and-run on the north circular in Neasden in the early hours of this morning.

London Air Ambulance, the police and paramedics attended shortly after 3.09am. The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are currently trying to identify him.

Two cars, both believed to be black, failed to stop at the scene. The incident took place on the southbound carriageway.

There has been no arrests. The road will be closed while investigations take place.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact officersin Brent by 101, quoting reference 699 of May 20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.