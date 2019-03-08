Search

Neasden credit card fraudster who threw acid in police officer's face is jailed

PUBLISHED: 15:16 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 23 August 2019

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

Jovan Stanley. Picture: DCPCU

A credit card fraudster who threw acid in a police officer's face while trying to resist arrest has been jailed.

Samuel Brenya. Picture: DCPCUSamuel Brenya. Picture: DCPCU

Jovan Stanley, 31, of Alderton Close in Neasden, was sentenced to three years at Inner London Court on August 15 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to defraud and offences against the persons through throwing corrosive fluid.

His accomplice, Samuel Brenya, 34, admitted conspiracy to defraud and possession of criminal property, and was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Stanley and Brenya took over customers' accounts, ordering replacement cards and PIN codes and then intercepting them from the customers' post boxes.

The pair committed £42,000 worth of fraud between February 12 and June 19, 2018. This included £30,000 worth of high-value card purchases in stores across west London.

Jovan Stanley and Samuel Brenya shopping for shoes. Picture: DCPCUJovan Stanley and Samuel Brenya shopping for shoes. Picture: DCPCU

Another £80,000 of fraudulent transactions was attempted but declined.

The fraud was spotted by the bank and referred to the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), a specialist police unit funded by the banking and cards industry.

After Stanley was identified as one of the fraudsters, two officers from the unit arrested him at his home on June 21 last year. In the process, he threw a bottle of the corrosive liquid ammonia at one of the arresting officers, Det Con Jackson.

Colleagues at the scene immediately treated Det Con Jackson with an acid attack response kit, after which he received hospital treatment for burns to his face.

A bag Stanley threw over his garden fence was recovered by officers and found to contain more than 50 bank cards, a large of number of bank statements with various addresses, and fake IDs.

A search of his property uncovered more incriminating evidence including mobile phones linked to the fraudulent purchases.

Intelligence work identified Brenya as an accomplice.

Gary Robinson, Det Chf Insp of the DCPCU, said: "This was a sickening attack on a police officer who was simply doing his job. Det Con Jackson acted with incredible bravery and professionalism, putting himself in harm's way to arrest this fraudster.

"This case shows how violent criminals in London are increasingly turning to fraud. The DCPCU will continue to target organised criminal groups, working closely with the banking industry to bring them to justice."

