Coronavirus: Neasden drug addict jailed for 12 months after coughing at key workers while claiming to have Covid-19

A Neasden drug addict has been jailed for a year after coughing at police officers while claiming to have the Covid-19 virus.

Andrew McEndoo, 39, of the North Circular Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on an emergency key worker and possession of drugs at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on June 8.

When officers attempted to speak with him after stopping him in Wembley, he began coughing at them, stating that he had coronavirus, Scotland Yard said.

During a search he was found to be in possession of heroin. He was arrested and taken to a north London police station.

Police Serg Andrew Marsh, of the North West Command Unit, said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable. Our officers spend every day working to protect their local communities.

“Mcendoo’s actions placed them at risk that day. It is clear that he knew he would be arrested if found in possession of the drugs, so he intentionally coughed at them. However, they were not deterred and a quantity of Class A drugs is now off the streets”

He was sentenced to a total of 12 months’ jail for assault two months for possession of Class A drugs, to run concurrently.