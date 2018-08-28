Anti-hate vigil taking place in Willesden Green after Nazi swastikas appear on bus stop

Nazi graffiti appears on a Willesden Green bus shelter. Picture: Robert Nicholas Archant

A vigil is being held in Willesden Green to oppose facism after Nazi graffiti appeared on a busstop.

Robert Nicholas noticed the swastikas and offensive language as he passed the bus stop in Peters Avenue at the junction with Donnington Road yesterday morning.

He is holding a vigil at the same spot tomorrow evening from 7:30pm to 8pm in opposition to fascism and in solidarity to local neighbours offended by the graffiti.

The 38-year-old civil engineer, who lives in Harlesden Road, said: “I took the 206 bus to work on Tuesday morning and saw the grafitti as I went past. It was still there in the evening when I went back to take a picture.

“I don’t know how long it had been there.

“The swastikas are very obvious but the letter BPOIL on it are really wierd. I don’t know what the offender is trying to say.“

He added: “I’ve emailed people and quite a few councillors, those that were involved in the grafitti found in Dollis Hill.

“The weather’s meant to be terrible so I hope people turn up.”

Twice last year neighbours in Dollis Hill woke up to grafitti spray painted near their homes.

In April a vigil was held after swastikas appeared on street signs, pavements and outside houses in Hamilton Road, Fleetwood Road and Kendal Road.

Members of campaign group Brent Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) scrubbed the area clean ahead of the vigil, which was attended by neighbours, rabbis, councillors and activists from Unite Against Fascism.

In November neighbours gathered to scrub graffiti which appeared on a bridge in Gladstone Park.

Mr Nicholas added: “In Dollis Hill it appeared on a bus shelter. This could be the same person writing this all over the place.

“You wouldn’t think that in this day and age people would have these views but then this is the age of Brexit and Donald Trump so anything goes.

“As I took the picture a man walked past saw what I was doing and just carried on walking.

“It’s just becoming normal but it shouldn’t be normal,”

Speaking directly to offenders he added: “We see you and we don’t appreciate your action.”

Mr Nicholas contacted London Buses, part of TfL, who told him they would clean it off.