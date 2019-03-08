Brondesbury Park drug user banned from entering and loitering in Harlesden for three years

Navone McKenzie. Picture: @MPS Harlesden Archant

A Brondesbury Park drug user has been banned from entering Harlesden for three years as local police continue to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

Navone Mckenzie, of Clement Close, was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday which is valid for three years.

The 32-year old is forbidden from entering a mapped area around Harlesden, Church End and Roundwood unless travelling by bus or attending a pre-arranged medical appointment.

He is banned from entering St Mary's Road no matter what the reason.

Terms of the CBO also include not loitering outside properties, and possessing drugs paraphernalia including crack pipes, needles and cannabis grinders.

Nor is he to associate with eight individuals named by police.

Should he breach these conditions "he will be arrested, charged and sent to court for trial", said Sgt Stuart Colman, of Harlesden and Stonebridge Safer Neighbourhood Team.

He added it was the second CBO obtained in the last month and "an excellent result" for his team.

"Mr Mckenzie is a habitual drugs user who does not reside in Harlesden and is often found here for one simple reason - to obtain and use Class A drugs," he said.

"The granting of this CBO will go a long way to ensuring that he cannot come into the area for a substantial period of time; this will provide relief for the community from the anti-social behaviour and crime that go hand-in-hand with the illegal use of drugs.

"I can assure the public that we are working hard to obtain as many as we can in order to tackle the problems blighting the area."