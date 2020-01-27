Injured man speaks out after Kensal Green hit-and-run driver jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Musa Sopa. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man left battling for survival when he was mown down by a car in Kensal Green has told how his life has been "ruined" by the hit-and-run motorist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Patryk Wieckowiak suffered a brain injury, complex facial injuries and multiple internal wounds after being run over in Liddel Gardens, on June 15.

Musa Sopa, of Doyle Gardens, admitted grievous bodily harm at Isleworth Crown Court yesterday and was jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

The court heard Sopa had previously fallen out with Mr Wieckowiak and deliberately drove at him at 12.30pm that day.

Mr Wieckowiak has had three rounds of major surgery so far and has been forced to give up his job, and has also become homeless as a result of his injuries.

"This has been the worst time of my life. My life has been ruined by this. I cannot work, I have no home anymore, I am in a very bad state," he said.

"For me to be run over and left there like an animal, and for the driver just to carry on driving and leave me there in the road, is something I cannot stop thinking about."

You may also want to watch:

The 29-year-old added: "I have so many injuries and I am never going to look or feel the way I did before. It is very difficult for me to speak and I no longer feel confident talking to people.

"Although the physical wounds might heal in time, I don't think the mental impact will.

"I am very pleased he has gone to prison and I hope one day I will be able to move on with my life."

Mr Wieckowiak said he is "grateful" for the support of law firm Sintons, which is working to secure a bespoke rehabilitation package to help his recovery.

"No-one else has helped me as much as they have and they have helped me to see some light at the end of a very dark tunnel," he said.

John Davis, a serious injury lawyer acting on behalf of Mr Wieckowiak, said: "Through this reckless act, Patryk has been left with life-changing injuries.

"We are very pleased to support Patryk in rebuilding his life and ensuring he has access to the bespoke rehabilitation he needs."