Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

PUBLISHED: 07:40 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 17 April 2019

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Archant

A 27-year-old man has died following a “violent altercation” in Alperton.

Officers were called to Alperton Underground Station in Ealing Road at 1am on Tuesday morning where two men had been run over by a car.

A murder investigation has been launched and police are asking any motorist with dashcam footage in get in touch “as a matter of urgency”.

Two men, aged in 27 and 21, were injured after a car was driven at them during the disturbance and both taken to hospital.

The 21-year-old victim was later discharged.

The condition of the older victim was not initially thought to be life-threatening but his health deteriorated and he died in hospital yesterday evening, Scotland Yard said.

His family have been informed.

Nine men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and taken to different police stations for questioning.

Six have now been further arrested on suspicion of murder. One man was also further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detectives from the Met's murder squad are appealing toanyone who was in the area who has information or any passing motorist with dashcam footage to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

