Motorist caught with 'large spliff in his mouth' in Kilburn by cops in unmarked car

Eagle-eyed police officers in an unmarked car in Kilburn spotted a motorist with a "rather large spliff in his mouth" who has now been arrested.

A 38-year-old man is to appear in court charged with drug possession after being caught by officers and is being investigated for drug driving.

Two duty officers had stopped at the lights on Kilburn High Road at the junction with Brondesbury Road waiting for the light to turn green on Wednesday.

PC Chris Lewis told this paper: "Suddenly, a 38-year-old man drove up into the left hand lane with a rather large cannabis spliff in his mouth.

"We managed to jump out and detain him and his passenger under s23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and, due to the fact he was driving whilst smoking cannabis, requested a roadside drugs test from the Met's roads and transport policing command, who attended the scene."

"The roadside test indicated that the driver had cannabis in his system above the prescribed limit therefore he was arrested.

"We will await the test results of a sample taken by a trained health practitioner from the suspect before coming to a charging decision for the drug drive matter.

"However his cannabis was recovered at the scene therefore he has been charged with possession of cannabis to appear at court at a later date."