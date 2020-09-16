Appeal after motorcylist seriously injured following crash in Dollis Hill
PUBLISHED: 12:44 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 16 September 2020
An 18-year-old motorcyclist remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a serious collision in Dollis Hill.
Emergency services were called at around 4:30am on Sunday (September 13) to reports of a collision between a moped and a telegraph pole on Dollis Hill Lane, opposite Gladstone Park.
Detectives from the Met’s road and transport policing command are appealing for witnesses.
A spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition,
Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Incident Unit at Alperton on 0208 246 9820.”
Witnesses can also contact police via Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 1745/13SEP20
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
