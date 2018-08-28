Appeal on 10th anniversary of 81-year-old Molly Morgan’s murder in Kenton with £20,000 reward offered

Molly Morgan was mugged and killed on the way to Kenton Library.

The daughter of an “active and agile” elderly woman mugged for her empty handbag in Kenton is appealing for witnesses to come forward on the 10th anniversary of her murder.

Molly Morgan in Morrisons in Queensbury the morning of her murder. Pic Met Police Molly Morgan in Morrisons in Queensbury the morning of her murder. Pic Met Police

A reward of £20,000 is offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the death of Molly Morgan.

The 81-year-old was attacked at around 7.40pm on January 15 2009 while on her way to Kenton Library to attend a lecture.

The former architect had walked about a mile from her home to Streatfield Road when she was attacked, police said.

Her handbag was pulled from her and she fell to the ground, hitting her head and the left side of her body.

An extension lead, an empty carrier bag and umbrella were the only things in Molly Morgan's stolen handbag.

She was taken to Northwick Park Hospital where she died the following day.

Hilary Underwood, her daughter, said: “The robbers snatched her bag so roughly that she was knocked over and suffered brain damage and she died that night in hospital. No one’s ever been caught.

“That night turned my life upside down, I’m her only child and we were very close. It was 10 years ago but it hurts still every day. Sometimes I feel like I can’t go on.

“If you love your Mum or your Gran, imagine what you’d feel like if something like that happened to her.

“You might feel reluctant but do it for me. Please do it because this is something that could bring me peace and closure and justice at last.”

Mrs Morgan, a member of several committees, suffered a broken arm and multiple fractures to the side of the face.

A post mortem gave cause of death as subdural haematoma.

Her stolen brown shoulder bag contained only an empty Sainsbury’s carrier bag, an electrical extension lead and a brown and gold Primark umbrella.

The lead and handbag were seen in Northwick Avenue near to the junction with Rushout Avenue, at 9pm on the night of the murder.

The next day the lead was recovered by a neighbour but the handbag had disappeared and has never been traced.

Witnesses saw two young men running along Streatfield Road towards Kenton Library immediately after the attack.

Detectives continue to trace a man wearing grey tracksuit trousers seen walking ahead of Mrs Morgan in Streatfield Road.

Det Supt Andy Partridge, of the Met’s murder squad, said: “It has now been ten years since Mrs Morgan was murdered and despite extensive enquiries we have never been able to bring her killers to justice.

“Mrs Morgan was an active and highly respected member of her local community and was killed for the worthless contents of her handbag; her family miss her dearly and cling to the hope that someone will now do the right thing and come forward as they continue to search for justice.

“With the passage of time, people and loyalties change, and those who did not come forward at the time now have an opportunity to help solve this tragic case, search their conscience and do the right thing.

“A substantial reward is available for information, this is a significant amount of money and this tragic anniversary is the right time to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8358 0300.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Four men arrested on July 28 2010 in connection with the investigation were later released with no further action.