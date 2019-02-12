Dollis Hill perverts and a high ranking police officer charged with distributing child pornography

Two Dollis Hill perverts and a serving high ranking police officer are to appear in court in connection with distributing child pornography.

Jennifer Hodge, 55, and Dido Massivi, 61, both of Deacon Road, were charged on February 12.

Novlett Robyn Williams, aged 54, a superintendent based within frontline policing, was charged on February 15, Scotland Yard said.

She has been charged with possession of an indecent moving image of a child, given the highest Category A severity ranking.

She is also charged with one count of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges by a constable in failing to report the distribution of that image.

Hodge was charged with distributing a moving image file of an indecent image of a child, given the highest Category A ranking.

Massivi was charged with two counts of distributing an indecent moving image of a child with a Category A ranking and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

Supt Williams remains on restricting duties following the investigation that started on February 4 last year.

They are all due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on March 12.