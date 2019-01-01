Dollis Hill couple and high ranking Met officer sentenced for possessing child abuse video

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams. Picture: Nick Ansell / PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

A decorated Met police officer has been sentenced to 200 hours of community service for possessing a child abuse video sent by her Dollis Hill sister over WhatsApp.

Jennifer Hodges and Dido Massivi from Dollis Hill. Picture: Met Police Jennifer Hodges and Dido Massivi from Dollis Hill. Picture: Met Police

Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams, 54, who was commended for her work after the Grenfell Tower disaster, faces losing her career after she was convicted of possessing an indecent video of a child following a two-week trial at the Old Bailey earlier this month.

Williams from south London, denied ever seeing the video, which was sent to her on WhatsApp by her sister, co-defendant Jennifer Hodge, on February 3 2018.

Williams was one of 17 people sent the video by her sister who received it from her partner Dido Massivi.

Prosecutors said there was no way that Williams could have missed the 54-second clip, and cited a response from the officer to her older sister to "please call" as evidence that she wanted to discuss the content.

Williams faced a second charge, of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privilege by failing to notify officers about the video, but was found not guilty by jurors.

Social worker Hodge, 56, of Deacon Road, was found guilty of distributing an indecent image of a child and sentenced to 100 hours community service.

Her long-term live-in boyfriend, bus driver Massivi, was convicted of two counts of distributing an indecent photograph of a child, and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a person having sex with a horse.

He was handed an 18-month prison sentence suspended for two years, with 200 hours of community service.

All three were sentenced this morning by Judge Richard Marks QC.

Deputy assistant commissioner Matthew Horne, said: "The prosecution called this a 'sad case' and referred to the 'serious errors of judgement' made by those involved.

"The court heard that Supt Williams has led a distinguished career in policing and previously been commended for her professionalism.

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an independent misconduct investigation into the actions of Supt Williams and we await the outcome.

"Supt Williams remains on restricted duties at this stage. This will be reviewed now criminal matters are complete."