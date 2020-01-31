Meshach Williams killing: Two teenagers jailed for minimum 20 years for 'senseless' murder of Harlesden man

Two teenagers have been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for the "senseless and pointless" murder of an "inspirational" Harlesden man.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams, 21, was fatally stabbed in Harlesden High Street on 23 April last year.

Nineteen-year-olds Dominic Calder, of Hayes, and Mikel Mulqueen, of Harlesden were today sentenced at the Old Bailey to a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years for their part in the "joint participation" killing.

A third man, Emmanuel Kamara, 24, of Crownhill Road, Harlesden, was cleared.

Two 16-year-olds are also charged with the murder and are due to appear at the same court in April.

Judge Nigel Lickley said he was taking into account the age of the two men who were 18 years old at the time of the attack.

"You have caused untold distress and misery to the family and friends of Mr Williams who will never forget him," he said.

"You were convicted on the basis that you were part of a plan to stab Meshach Williams.

"The murder weapon was taken to the scene for one purpose and it was used to devastating effect."

The court heard that Meshach was walking with his friend Guled Osman along Harlesden High Street around 9pm on the night he was killed.

They were passed by the suspects, who were riding in convoy in a VW Passat and a Renault Clio.

One of occupants got out of the Passat and launched a targeted attack on Meshach in front of members of the public waiting at a bustop.

He then dived through the open window of the Passat, driven by Mulqueen which took off, followed by the Clio.

Meshach staggered into a nearby Paddy Power where he lay bleeding until paramedics arrived.

In a statement read out in court, Meshach's mother said: "This cold and brutal murder of Meshach, that we lovingly refer to as Mesh, has left our whole family in a place of no recovery."

She added: "Justice won't heal our pain of losing him. He was brutally murdered in what appears to be a premeditated attack that is completely senseless and without reason."

She said her eldest and only son was raised by her and his grandparents and was "an inspiration to his sister Zia and me.

"He brought so much joy and he meant the world to me".

She added: "The lingering question is why? Why did this happen to him? Why would anyone try to hurt us to this degree?

"Meshach was a son, brother, nephew, uncle, grandson, cousin and friend whose personality was highly infectious."

She said following an operation she had two months before he died Meshach "instantly took on the role as my carer."

"The care and compassion that Meshach displayed towards me will always make me proud and honoured to be his mother."

She said the family had been left "broken-hearted" by his death.

"We will forever mourn Meshach and all we have is memories and the constant pain of why he is not here and how our life must continue without him."