Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Police continue to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Harlesden.

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street on April 23.

He fled into a bookmakers seeking help before paramedics arrived.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) just after 9pm and found the young man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:47am the folowing morning.

Detectives believe that the suspects arrived in two cars before blocking traffic in order to carry out the attack.

A burnt out car in Gladstone Park was reported by neighbours in the early hours of April 24.

Enquiries continue to establish whether this is linked to the suspects.

Det Chf Insp Glen Lloyd, of the Met's murder squad, said: “I am continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed this violent attack to come forward and contact the incident room.

“I am still keen to hear from anyone who was on a Route 18 bus – which was blocked by the suspects' cars – at about 9pm. I would also like to speak with anyone who was in the Gladstone Park area on Tuesday night. Did you see a car being set alight?

“If you saw anything that could help my investigation then I urge you to call us.

“I would also ask that anyone who filmed the assault on a mobile phone or who may have captured it on a dash cam to call us.

“It is important that we continue to establish what happened on the High Street and what led to Meshach's death.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has information regarding the murder or who saw the car being set on fire.

Seven men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon and attempted murder. They were later released without further action.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or 101 quoting reference Cad 7897/23Apr, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people can pass on knife crime information anonymously at fearless.org.

People can also access support for themselves or others at knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive