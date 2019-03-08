Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 09:57 30 April 2019

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police continue to appeal for information following the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Harlesden.

Burnt out car in Gladstone ParkBurnt out car in Gladstone Park

Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams was stabbed to death in Harlesden High Street on April 23.

He fled into a bookmakers seeking help before paramedics arrived.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) just after 9pm and found the young man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:47am the folowing morning.

Shell of a burnt out car in Gladstone ParkShell of a burnt out car in Gladstone Park

Detectives believe that the suspects arrived in two cars before blocking traffic in order to carry out the attack.

A burnt out car in Gladstone Park was reported by neighbours in the early hours of April 24.

Enquiries continue to establish whether this is linked to the suspects.

You may also want to watch:

Det Chf Insp Glen Lloyd, of the Met's murder squad, said: “I am continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed this violent attack to come forward and contact the incident room.

“I am still keen to hear from anyone who was on a Route 18 bus – which was blocked by the suspects' cars – at about 9pm. I would also like to speak with anyone who was in the Gladstone Park area on Tuesday night. Did you see a car being set alight?

“If you saw anything that could help my investigation then I urge you to call us.

“I would also ask that anyone who filmed the assault on a mobile phone or who may have captured it on a dash cam to call us.

“It is important that we continue to establish what happened on the High Street and what led to Meshach's death.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has information regarding the murder or who saw the car being set on fire.

Seven men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon and attempted murder. They were later released without further action.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 0100 or 101 quoting reference Cad 7897/23Apr, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people can pass on knife crime information anonymously at fearless.org.

People can also access support for themselves or others at knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Teenager stabbed muliple times on Cricklewood bus in front of horrified passengers

A teenager was stabbed on board a 245 bus in Cricklewood. Picture: Richard Rowland

Police appeal for witnesses after fatal Neasden roundabout crash

Neasden Roundabout, in Neasden Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to identify man who was killed after being hit by a car in Neasden

Distinctive tin found on man killed in a car collision in Neasden Lane. Picture: Met Police

Gladstone Park neighbours woken up by blazing car police believe is linked to Harlesden murder

Fire services were called at 2am to a blazing car in Gladstone Park

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a 35-year-old woman in Willesden

The scene in Church Road, Willesden where a woman was stabbed. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Smith proud after Hendon tame Lions to win Vase

Hendon celebrate winning the Middlesex RFU Vase (pic: Hendon RFC)

Meshach Mitchell Williams death: People appeal for information after 21-year-old fatally stabbed in Harlesden

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Wilkinson delighted as Wealdstone defeat Hemel to make play-offs

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

QPR boss Eustace gives his verdict on defeat to Forest

Queens Park Rangers caretaker manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

London Marathon: Queen’s Park councillor smashes target raising £1,750 for Kensal Rise Library

Cllr James Denselow raised more than £1,500 for Kensal Rise Library running the London Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists