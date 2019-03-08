Two men arrested following ‘eight-hour’ stand-off with police from a Kilburn roof

Two men climbed to the top of a roof during standoff with police in Kilburn. Picture:@jamesrobking Archant

Two men who climbed onto a Kilburn roof have been arrested following a dramatic “eight-hour” stand-off with police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, firearm crews and helicopers called to police standoff in Kilburn. Picture:@LifeinKilburn Police, firearm crews and helicopers called to police standoff in Kilburn. Picture:@LifeinKilburn

Firearms officers and helicopter crews were scrambled to Mazenod Avenue at around 5.11pm on Tuesday.

Two men were seen “tampering with a motorcycle”, Scotland Yard said.

When confronted by police they climbed up to the roof of a building in Kingsgate Road.

A member of the public had reported seeing one of the men with a gun.

@LifeInKilburn tweeted: “Police incident in Kingsgate Road, corner of Smyrna Road. Apparently attempted burglary gone wrong. This is the reason for helicopter hovering over Kilburn. Area closed as there may be armed people still around. Be careful!”

They said the “incident lasted for about eight hours”.

A police spokesperson said: “Two males have been arrested and charged with criminal damage, public nuisance and affray.

“No firearm has been recovered.”