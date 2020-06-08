Harrow man to appear in court charged with three counts of harassing Brent couple
PUBLISHED: 17:27 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 08 June 2020
A man is to appear in court charged with harassing a couple from Brent.
Mark Wilks, of Station Road, Harrow, was charged on May 21 May with three counts of breach of a restraining order in Neasden and Wembley.
He is bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on July 17.
