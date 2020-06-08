Search

Harrow man to appear in court charged with three counts of harassing Brent couple

PUBLISHED: 17:27 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 08 June 2020

Mark Wilks is to appear Willesden Magistrates' Court. Picture; Google

Mark Wilks is to appear Willesden Magistrates' Court. Picture; Google

Archant

A man is to appear in court charged with harassing a couple from Brent.

Mark Wilks, of Station Road, Harrow, was charged on May 21 May with three counts of breach of a restraining order in Neasden and Wembley.

He is bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on July 17.

