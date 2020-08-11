Man in a stable condition after being stabbed outside McDonald’s in Colindale

Air ambulance attends a man stabbed in Colindale. Picture: @CoreyFroggatt Archant

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed outside a McDonald’s in Colindale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

BREAKING: A young man aged in his 20s is in a critical condition after he was stabbed outside a McDonald's in #Colindale.



Met Police say at 6:40pm they were called to reports of a man stabbed in Colindeep Lane, NW9.



Emergency services remain at the scene.



@CoreyFroggatt pic.twitter.com/afqtzOtxue — London 999 Feed (@999London) August 10, 2020

Emergency services were called at 6.40pm to reports a man was stabbed in Colindeep Lane.

A man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene before being taken to a north London hospital where his condition is not life threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Road closures and cordons have been lifted.

Enquiries continue and there have been no arrests.

READ MORE: Arrest of 14-year-old boy sparks protest

You may also want to watch:

In an unrelated incident last Friday a protest took place outside Colindale Police Station after a 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stop & search in The Concourse.

Chief Supt Roy Smith, borough commander, said on Twitter: “The same officers who were subject to intense criticism outside #Colindale police station last week today rushed to try and save the life of this young man today.

“Without fear or favour they are the everyday heroes who run towards danger to keep London safe.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7150/10Aug.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.