Man attacked in Willesden rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds
PUBLISHED: 09:31 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 12 June 2019
Archant
A young man is in a stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in Willesden.
Emergency services were called to Chapel Close at 3.26pm yesterday to reports of a stabbing.
You may also want to watch:
A man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds not far from Willesden Magistrates' Court, police said.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is currently in a stable condition.
His injuries are not deemed life-threatening, police added.
There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.