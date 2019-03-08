Search

Man attacked in Willesden rushed to hospital with multiple stab wounds

PUBLISHED: 09:31 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 12 June 2019

Man stabbed multiple times in Chapel Close. Picture: David Nathan

Man stabbed multiple times in Chapel Close. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

A young man is in a stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in Willesden.

Emergency services were called to Chapel Close at 3.26pm yesterday to reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 20s was found with multiple stab wounds not far from Willesden Magistrates' Court, police said.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is currently in a stable condition.

His injuries are not deemed life-threatening, police added.

There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.

