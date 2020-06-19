Search

Man in his 20s stabbed in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 09:03 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 19 June 2020

A man was stabbed in Harlesden today. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A man in his 20s was stabbed in Harlesden and taken to hospital.

At 4.25pm yesterday (June 18), police were called to Craven Park Road to help a man in his 20s who had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital and his condition has been confirmed as not life-threatening.

By 7.30pm cordons in the area had been lifted.

In a tweet, Brent Police dismissed rumours that someone had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference 4804/18june.

