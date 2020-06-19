Man in his 20s stabbed in Harlesden
PUBLISHED: 09:03 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 19 June 2020
A man in his 20s was stabbed in Harlesden and taken to hospital.
At 4.25pm yesterday (June 18), police were called to Craven Park Road to help a man in his 20s who had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital and his condition has been confirmed as not life-threatening.
By 7.30pm cordons in the area had been lifted.
In a tweet, Brent Police dismissed rumours that someone had been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, using reference 4804/18june.
