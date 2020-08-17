Search

Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 18:14 17 August 2020

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Archant

aA crime scene has been put in place in Harlesden after a man was found with stab injuries

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to St Mary’s Road at 1.35pm today (August 17) to a report of a stabbing.

A man, in his 20s, was found injured.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Due to the fact officers believed he had a serious injury and he was trying to get away from emergency services, the man was restrained and then put in an ambulance and taken to hospital.

“His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.”

No arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

