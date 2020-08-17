Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden

Man found stabbed in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan Archant

aA crime scene has been put in place in Harlesden after a man was found with stab injuries

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to St Mary’s Road at 1.35pm today (August 17) to a report of a stabbing.

A man, in his 20s, was found injured.

You may also want to watch:

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Due to the fact officers believed he had a serious injury and he was trying to get away from emergency services, the man was restrained and then put in an ambulance and taken to hospital.

“His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.”

No arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.