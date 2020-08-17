Man found with stab injuries in Harlesden
PUBLISHED: 18:14 17 August 2020
Archant
aA crime scene has been put in place in Harlesden after a man was found with stab injuries
Police were called by London Ambulance Service to St Mary’s Road at 1.35pm today (August 17) to a report of a stabbing.
A man, in his 20s, was found injured.
You may also want to watch:
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Due to the fact officers believed he had a serious injury and he was trying to get away from emergency services, the man was restrained and then put in an ambulance and taken to hospital.
“His injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.”
No arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.