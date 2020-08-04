Search

Man taken to hospital with stab injuries after night of violence in Harlesden

PUBLISHED: 16:32 04 August 2020

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Man in his 30s stabbed in Harlesden. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man was taken to hospital at the weekend after being stabbed during a street fight in Harlesden.

Emergency services were called to Harlesden High Street just before 4am on Saturday (Aug 1) following reports of group brawls.

But when police arrived all people involved had fled.

Officers found a man thought to be in his thirties suffering stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not being treated as life threatening or changing, Scotland Yard said.

A spokesperson added: “When officers arrived all other parties had left the scene.”

You may also want to watch:

As reported before the weekend, a section 60 stop and search was authorised from 2pm on Friday, July 31 until 5am Saturday, August 1 throughout Brent.

The order provided additional powers to police the area.

MPS Brent said on Twitter: “This is due to recent gang violence in the area and linked UME (unlicenced music events).”

A separate section 34 dispersal order was put in place in Stonebridge and surrounding areas from 4pm on Friday until 4pm on Sunday (August 2).

MPS Brent said this is “due to anticipated antisocial behaviours, crime and disorder around the Ace Cafe, on the North Circular Road”.

Dispersal orders provide police with the extra powers to break up groups of two or more people, where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

Scotland Yard said there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Topic Tags:

