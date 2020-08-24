Man stabbed and gunshots heard at large house party brawl in Brondesbury

A man is in hospital with ‘non life threatening injuries’ following a late night fight in Brondesbury.

Police were called to reports of a large fight at a house party in Brondesbury Park just before 3am on Saturday (August 22).

One man was found with a stab wound to his leg, Scotland Yard said.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Met spokesperson said: “There were also reports of gun shots heard at the location.

“Officers found no evidence of shots being fired and no victims were located.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1223/22Aug.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.