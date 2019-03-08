Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:23 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 18 April 2019

Chalkhill Road. Picture: Google

Chalkhill Road. Picture: Google

Archant

A man remains stable in hospital after being shot in the arm in Wembley.

Armed officers and paramedics rushed to Chalkhill Road at 12.35am on Wednesday following reports of shots being fired.

A 27-year-old man was found suffering gun-shot wounds to the arm and has been taken to hospital.

His condition is not life threatening, said police.

Trident officers are investigating and enquiries continue.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses and anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Quote CAD 161/17APRIL.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Work to begin constructing Brent’s tallest tower in Alperton

How Alperton's Minavil House will look when it's finished

Big blow to South Kilburn community as cabinet steams ahead with Granville and Carlton regeneration plans

Some of the Granville and Carlton supporting South Kilburn community members at the Brent cabinet meeting which did not go in their favour. Picture: Cllr Abdirizak Abdi

Most Read

Queen’s Park baby bled to death two days after being circumcised

Angelo Ofori-Mintah died less than two days after being circumcised

Nine arrested following ‘violent disturbance’ in Alperton where two men were run over by cars

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Murder investigation launched after man dies following violent altercation in Alperton

Alperton Underground Station. Picture: Google

Work to begin constructing Brent’s tallest tower in Alperton

How Alperton's Minavil House will look when it's finished

Big blow to South Kilburn community as cabinet steams ahead with Granville and Carlton regeneration plans

Some of the Granville and Carlton supporting South Kilburn community members at the Brent cabinet meeting which did not go in their favour. Picture: Cllr Abdirizak Abdi

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

Chalkhill Road. Picture: Google

Brent Council spends £131,999 on the initial Bridge Park summary hearing

The Bridge Park community elated to win first stage of a possible battle to stop the sell off of prized Stonebridge land. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Pothas calls on Middlesex to show ruthless streak ahead of opener in One-Day Cup

Middlesex assistant coach Nic Pothas in action for Hampshire for whom he played in three 50-over finals between 2005 and 2009, including the Friends Provident Trophy in 2007 (pic: Glyn Kirk/PA)

Powerday Foundation links up with Buatsi to change the lives of London youngsters

British light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi has linked up with the Powerday Foundation (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Lovell goal fires Brent to success over Stevenage

The Brent Schools' FA under-11 boys' football team beat Stevenage 1-0 (pic: BSFA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists