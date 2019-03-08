Man shot in Wembley remains stable in hospital

Chalkhill Road. Picture: Google Archant

A man remains stable in hospital after being shot in the arm in Wembley.

Armed officers and paramedics rushed to Chalkhill Road at 12.35am on Wednesday following reports of shots being fired.

A 27-year-old man was found suffering gun-shot wounds to the arm and has been taken to hospital.

His condition is not life threatening, said police.

Trident officers are investigating and enquiries continue.

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses and anyone with any information are asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Quote CAD 161/17APRIL.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.