Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital
PUBLISHED: 14:12 26 June 2019
Archant
A man is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Willesden Green.
Emergency crews were scrambled to Cornwall Gardens at 1.45pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.
A 24-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab injuries, Scotland Yard said.
He was treated at the scene by London's Air Ambulance crews before being taken to a west London hospital where his condition is said to be stable.
Police continue to make enquiries into what happened.
No arrests have been made.
A Section 60 Order was authorised for the Mapesbury, Queens Park and Willesden Green wards and lifted at 5am this morning.