Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google Archant

A man is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Willesden Green.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency crews were scrambled to Cornwall Gardens at 1.45pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.

A 24-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab injuries, Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

He was treated at the scene by London's Air Ambulance crews before being taken to a west London hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Police continue to make enquiries into what happened.

No arrests have been made.

A Section 60 Order was authorised for the Mapesbury, Queens Park and Willesden Green wards and lifted at 5am this morning.