Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:12 26 June 2019

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

Archant

A man is stable in hospital after being stabbed in Willesden Green.

Emergency crews were scrambled to Cornwall Gardens at 1.45pm yesterday following reports of a stabbing.

A 24-year-old man was found suffering from multiple stab injuries, Scotland Yard said.

You may also want to watch:

He was treated at the scene by London's Air Ambulance crews before being taken to a west London hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Police continue to make enquiries into what happened.

No arrests have been made.

A Section 60 Order was authorised for the Mapesbury, Queens Park and Willesden Green wards and lifted at 5am this morning.

Most Read

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Queensbury pub saved by Brent planners again as they face second public inquiry

The Queensbury Pub

QPR’s favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Most Read

Dollis Hill teen’s bedroom ceiling collapses three years after mum first complains to council about leak

Keano Ramdeen, 15, stands in his bedroom with his mum Anucska Case. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Queensbury pub saved by Brent planners again as they face second public inquiry

The Queensbury Pub

QPR’s favoured plan for Linford Christie Stadium backed by 81pc in public survey

Queens Park Rangers' CEO Lee Hoos. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Willesden stabbing: Four teenagers charged with attempted murder

Four Brent teenager charged with attempted murder. Picture: Met Police

QPR reveal new kits for 2019/20 season

QPR have revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season. PICTURE: QPR

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Man multiply stabbed in Willesden Green is stable in hospital

A man was multiply stabbed in Cornwall Gardens, Willesden Green. Picture: Google

The Ages of Wembley is the first exhibtion to be shown at the new Getty Images Gallery in Wembley Park

May 3 1952, a busker plays as football fans stop and listen on their way to an FA Cup final between Arsenal and winners Newcastle United, 1-0. Picture: P. Small/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Kenton school girl through to Jack Petchey “Speak out” Challenge finals after coming top in Brent

Princilla Agyemang. of St Gregory's Catholic Science College, crowned Jack Petchey's Brent public speaker of the year. Picture: Tony Preece

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram leaves QPR

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Matt Ingram (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

‘We want to be in the National League in three years’ - Wealdstone chairman outlines ambitious plans for club

Grosvenor Vale (Pic: Wealdstone FC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists