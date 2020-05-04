Search

Man jailed after threatening staff at a Wembley Park hotel and spitting at a police officer

PUBLISHED: 14:40 04 May 2020

Nicolae-Raul Cozacu. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man has been jailed for more than six months for spitting at hotel staff and a police officer in Wembley.

Police were called to a hotel in Empire Way at 2.30pm on March 23 to reports of a man threatening staff.

Nicolae-Raul Cozacu, 43, of no fixed address, was caught by a staff member urinating against of the hotel.

When asked to leave he refused to do so.

He attempted to access the hotel’s laundry area and when confronted and escorted out of the building, became abusive and threatening, police said.

He grabbed a bottle of alcohol, smashed it and tried to chase staff, threatening that he would kill them.

Cozacu then spat in the face of a staff member who was trying to negotiate with him.

He was arrested by police but while in custody became unwell.

While at hospital he became aggressive and abusive and spat in the face of an officer.

On May 1 at Willesden Magistrates’ Court Cozacu was sentenced to 26 weeks in jail after pleading guilty to common assault and using threatening, abusive, insulting words, behaviour with intent to cause fear and provoking unlawful violence.

He also pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

He Insp Sammi Elfituri, North West Command Unit, said: “Spitting at people, including emergency workers, is thoroughly disgusting and completely unacceptable behaviour, especially given the current climate.

“Those who behave this way will be always be pursued by the MPS to the fullest extent of the law. I am glad the courts have taken a robust stance to protect both the public and our staff”.

Topic Tags:

