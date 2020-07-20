Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley.

Police were called to Preston Road at 11.10pm on July 18 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with paramedics and found a man, believed to be in his 50s, suffering from a stab injury.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

The victim is believed to have been attacked outside a shop by a man who then fled the scene.

A Met spokesperson added: “A 43-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, July 19 on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted robbery, attempted GBH x 2, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon he remains in police custody.”