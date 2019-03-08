Search

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

PUBLISHED: 11:22 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 06 July 2019

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was gunned down in Wembley.

Police cordon off the area where a man in his 30s was fatally shot. Picture: Bhavesh HalaiPolice cordon off the area where a man in his 30s was fatally shot. Picture: Bhavesh Halai

Emergency services were scrambled to Harrow Road at 8.10pm last night to reports of a shooting.

A man in his 30s was found suffering from critical gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.

He was taken to a north London hospital but died a short while later.

His next of kin have been informed.

Roads were closed in both directions as police resonded to fatal shooting in Harrow Road. Picture: David NathanRoads were closed in both directions as police resonded to fatal shooting in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Bhavesh Halai was returning home after visiting his brother when he saw the victim taken away by ambulance. "It's so awful," he said.

Detectives from the Met's murder squad is working is investigating the killing with local Brent officers.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.

The road was closed in both directions between the A406 North Circular Road and Victoria Avenue yesterday evening .

People can expect an enhanced police presence in the area.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 9128/5July or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

