Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair. Archant

A man has been convicted of stabbing two people in Neasden who police say are “extremely lucky” to be alive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron Sinclair, now 24, met his first victim, a 22-year-old man, at 4am in Press Road, Neasden on May 27, 2017. Sinclair said something that resulted in them squaring up to each other outside of their cars and Sinclair pulled out a knife.

The victim got back in his car but Sinclair followed him and stabbed him in the neck through the driver’s side window. The man then drove to Wembley police station where he was treated and taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

He told police Sinclair had stabbed him and when officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing a number of men in cars drove off.

The second victim was attacked in September that year in similar circumstances. A 52-year-old man took himself to hospital with a stab wound to the jaw. He said he was driving along Heather Road in Neasden when Sinclair jumped in front of the vehicle and demanded £800 he said the victim owed him. He punched him in the face and stabbed the man in the chin with a kitchen knife.

Sinclair, of no fixed address, was arrested in July last year after a short police chase in a stolen vehicle. He then ran off but was caught in a garden.

He was charged with attempted murder, GBH and possession of cannabis. He was found guilty by a jury at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday of two counts of GBH and will be sentenced in March.

Acting Det Sgt John Gillespie said: “On both occasions, the victims were extremely lucky Sinclair’s actions did not kill them. He’s a violent individual and I’m very grateful to the jury and witnesses for helping us to secure this conviction.

“A massive thank you also goes to my colleagues at Wembley police stations who’s actions most certainly saved a life.”