Man arrested after pensioner stabbed multiple times in Wembley

A man was fatally stabbed in a block of flats in Wembley. Picture: David Nathan Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed multiple times in a Wembley flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Priestley House in Barnhill Road, at 10.07am on Saturday (September 12).

The victim believed to be aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are in the process of being located and informed.

A Met spokesperson said: “While efforts were made to save the life of the victim, a man who was believed to be the suspect, barricaded himself into an address.

You may also want to watch:

“After a period of negotiation the man refused to comply with officers’ instructions, and Taser was deployed.

“The man, aged 45, was detained safely and arrested on suspicion of murder - he remains in custody.”

It is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The Met’s murder squad have been informed and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Police were called to the same location three hours earlier at 6.53am on Saturday to reports of a noise complaint and a smoke alarm having been activated.

Officers and fire crews attended. A man inside the property was spoken to and officers left the address.

Due to this previous police attendance, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.