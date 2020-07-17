Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in Kilburn

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Kilburn.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road at 10.25pm yesterday (July 16) to reports a man was stabbed in the area.

The victim, believed to be aged in his mid-30s, was taken to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 11pm, Scotland Yard said.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin and are awaiting formal identification.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene remains in place.

A police spokesperson said there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8686/16Jul.