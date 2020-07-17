Murder investigation launched after man fatally stabbed in Kilburn
PUBLISHED: 09:21 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 17 July 2020
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Kilburn.
Emergency services were called to Victoria Road at 10.25pm yesterday (July 16) to reports a man was stabbed in the area.
The victim, believed to be aged in his mid-30s, was taken to a central London hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 11pm, Scotland Yard said.
Officers are in the process of informing next of kin and are awaiting formal identification.
A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
A crime scene remains in place.
A police spokesperson said there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8686/16Jul.
