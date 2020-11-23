Man dies at the scene of Kensal Green stabbing

A man has died after being stabbed in Kensal Green.

Police officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance staff were called to Harrow Road in Kensal Green at 2pm on Sunday (November 22) to reports of a stabbing.

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are searching for the man’s next of kin.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident.