Search

Advanced search

Man dies at the scene of Kensal Green stabbing

PUBLISHED: 10:55 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 23 November 2020

Police and ambulance were called to Kensal Green on Sunday. Picture: Met Police

Police and ambulance were called to Kensal Green on Sunday. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A man has died after being stabbed in Kensal Green.

Police officers, London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance staff were called to Harrow Road in Kensal Green at 2pm on Sunday (November 22) to reports of a stabbing.

You may also want to watch:

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are searching for the man’s next of kin.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss Warburton felt they deserved three points in Watford draw

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London.

Man dies at the scene of Kensal Green stabbing

Police and ambulance were called to Kensal Green on Sunday. Picture: Met Police

Times’ letters: Letter from Santa and bankrupt Croydon

Santa is adapting to social distancing. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Wealdstone settle for a share of the spoils with Sutton United

Wealdstone players huddle together (Pic: Jon Taffel)

QPR hit back to draw with Watford

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (third left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London.