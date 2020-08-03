Stonebridge arson killing: Man denies murder but admits manslaughter of his estranged wife

Stonebridge fire victim Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has admitted the manslaughter of his estranged wife in Stonebridge but denied murdering her in an arson attack after allegedly spying on her with secret cameras.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons, 36, was found fatally injured in the bedroom of her home in Alric Avenue, 2.15am on April 16.

Damien Simmons, 44, of no fixed address, appeared in custody at the Old Bailey on Friday (July 31) and was arraigned on a four-count indictment.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life and not guilty to murder, but admitted manslaughter.

Simmons also denied a charge of voyeurism but pleaded guilty to disclosing private and sexual photographs with intent to cause distress.

You may also want to watch:

It is alleged that, before the fire, Simmons had set up covert video cameras in the marital home to spy on his wife.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley said the pleas were “not acceptable” and said the matter needs to go to trial.

Defence counsel Judy Khan QC said: “Lack of intent and diminished responsibility are being looked into.”

Judge Mrs Justice McGowan set a trial date at the same court for September 21