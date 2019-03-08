Man dies at the scene of an altercation in a Wembley pub

Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight in a Wembley pub.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fight in a Wembley pub.

Emergency services were called to a pub in Preston Road near the junction with Uxendon Crescent at 11.05pm on May 30.

A 53-year-old man was injured during an altercation inside the pub where he was pronounced dead by London Ambulance staff, Scotland Yard said.

Police have informed next of kin and are awaiting formal identification.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken to a north-west London police station.

He has since been bailed to return on a date in late June.

No weapons were reported to have been seen during the incident.

Police officers continue to make enquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting CAD8939/30May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.