Search

Advanced search

Man charged with murder following fatal stabbing of Peter Petrou in Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 10:02 23 July 2020

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Archant

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Peter Petrou in Kilburn.

Chihab Saleh, 23, of Kilburn Square, was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at a virtual hearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (July 23), Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services were called at 10.25pm on July 16.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Petrou, who was aged 37 and lived in West Kilburn, was taken to a central London hospital but was pronounced dead just before 11pm.

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8685/16Jul.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. They will not ask for your name and there are no traces to the call or I.P address.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Family speak of heartbreak over second killing

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley

Man was stabbed in Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Family speak of heartbreak over second killing

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Windrush Road shooting: Stonebridge gunshot victim named as Billy McCullagh

Victim Billy McCullagh. Picture: Met Police

Two arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ahmed Yasin-Ali in Maida Hill

Victim Ahmed Yasin-Ali. Met Police

Woman arrested after baby found dead in Wembley

A baby has been found dead in Wembley. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 50-year-old in Wembley

Man was stabbed in Preston Road. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Kilburn Times

New Wealdstone signing Hughes eager to experience much tougher challenges

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, Picture: Simon O'Connor

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Warburton wants QPR to remember West Brom party

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) and West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic after the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns

Man charged with murder following fatal stabbing of Peter Petrou in Kilburn

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

West Brom bounce back to Premier League after nervy draw against QPR

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.