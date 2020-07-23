Man charged with murder following fatal stabbing of Peter Petrou in Kilburn

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Peter Petrou in Kilburn.

Chihab Saleh, 23, of Kilburn Square, was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at a virtual hearing at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (July 23), Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services were called at 10.25pm on July 16.

Mr Petrou, who was aged 37 and lived in West Kilburn, was taken to a central London hospital but was pronounced dead just before 11pm.

His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8685/16Jul.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. They will not ask for your name and there are no traces to the call or I.P address.