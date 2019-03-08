Man charged in connection with hit-and-run in Wembley which injured a police officer

The officer was taken to hospital after a driver reversed his car into a police car and then drove off. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Wembley involving a police officer.

Police attempted to stop an Alfa Romeo at 4.10pm in Windermere Avenue because they suspected the man was driving while disqualified.

A female police officer was taken to hospital with leg and neck injuries after the driver failed to stop.

Ricky Johnson, 32, of Daintry Close, Harrow, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today after being arrested yesterday.

Detectives from the North-West BCU are investigating.