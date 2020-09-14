Police appeal to speak to man in connection with a racial attack in Kenton
PUBLISHED: 15:19 14 September 2020
Archant
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was assaulted on a bus in Kenton.
A man boarded a Route 114 bus at Kenton Road at 3pm on Saturday January 25.
A Met spokesperson said: “Whilst on board the bus, he assaulted, spat at, and racially abused a 65-year-old female passenger.
You may also want to watch:
“Although the victim did not suffer lasting injuries, she was shocked and distressed by the attack.”
The Met’s transport squad are investigating.
Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 4623/25Jan.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.