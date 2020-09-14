Search

Police appeal to speak to man in connection with a racial attack in Kenton

PUBLISHED: 15:19 14 September 2020

Police wish to speak to this man in relation to an assault in Kenton. Picture: Met

Police wish to speak to this man in relation to an assault in Kenton. Picture: Met

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was assaulted on a bus in Kenton.

A man boarded a Route 114 bus at Kenton Road at 3pm on Saturday January 25.

A Met spokesperson said: “Whilst on board the bus, he assaulted, spat at, and racially abused a 65-year-old female passenger.

“Although the victim did not suffer lasting injuries, she was shocked and distressed by the attack.”

The Met’s transport squad are investigating.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to contact police via 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 4623/25Jan.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1

