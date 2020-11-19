Video

Police appeal after innocent pensioner brutally attacked in Harlesden launderette

Police wish to speak to this man after pensioner brutally attacked in Harlesden launderette. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a brutal unprovoked attack on a pensioner in a Harlesden launderette.

A man violently pushed open the door of the launderette in Morduant Road on June 6 at 11.30 am.

He marched over to the 78-year-old pensioner, ripping his t-shirt then pushing him against one of the machines, Scotland Yard said.

The victim, a retired welder fell hard onto the floor, suffering four broken ribs, as the suspect ran away from the scene.

The attacker then returned to the launderette shortly afterwards and kneeled down to apologise to the victim, telling him it was only a ‘joke’.

He then attempted to give the victim £20 telling him he could use the money to finish his laundry.

The pensioner was rushed to a nearby hospital in an ambulance where he stayed for a week, and is still in pain months later, police added.

Officers “have spent months exploring every possible lead” before deciding to seek the public’s help to identify the man.

They believe the attacker arrived in a car outside the launderette with two other men, but they were not involved in this incident.

There have been no arrests to date.

Det Con Helen Moriarty, from the North West Command Unit, said: “I ask people to look at the CCTV footage and see if they recognise this man, then do the right thing and contact police.

I believe someone out there will recognise the suspect and be able to tell us who he is.

“This was a frightening and cowardly attack on an innocent victim and it is imperative we find the person responsible.

“The victim and his family were left terrified following the callous actions of a man who preyed on vulnerable, elderly people.

“We are doing everything we can to find him are determined to get justice for the victim and to make sure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

“Similarly, I ask anyone in the area at the time to please contact police or Crimestoppers and share that information with us.

People can call 101 ref CAD 2717/05JUN20.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.