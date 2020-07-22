Search

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Peter Petrou in Kilburn

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 July 2020

Peter Petrou. Picture: Met police

Archant

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Peter Petrou in Kilburn.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Road at 10.25pm on July 16 to reports a man had been stabbed.

Mr Petrou, who was aged 37 and lived in West Kilburn, was taken to a central London hospital but was pronounced dead just after 10.55pm.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on July 21 on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody at an east London police station.

Mr Petrou’s death is the second murder in his family. His sister Tracey Mead was killed in 1992 and to date no-one has been convicted.

Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8685/16Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

