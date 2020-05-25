Attempted murder arrest after young child suffers serious stab injuries

Police are investigating an incident in which a child was stabbed on Friday afternoon (May 22).

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 1pm to an address in Larch Road, Cricklewood.

They found a young child suffering from “serious” stab injuries. The child was taken to a London hospital and their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The authorities have opted not to disclose the age or gender of the victim.

An injured man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

Police say the victim and the man arrested are known to each other.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed due to previous police contact with the man.

Superintendent Tim Alexander, of the North West Command Unit, said: “This is clearly an incredibly shocking incident that has left a young child seriously injured and we are working urgently to understand the full circumstances.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and we are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public.

“Anyone who has information that may assist police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 4266/22May.”