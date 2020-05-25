Search

Advanced search

Attempted murder arrest after young child suffers serious stab injuries

PUBLISHED: 09:30 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 25 May 2020

Larch Road in Cricklewood. Picture: Google Maps

Larch Road in Cricklewood. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police are investigating an incident in which a child was stabbed on Friday afternoon (May 22).

Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 1pm to an address in Larch Road, Cricklewood.

They found a young child suffering from “serious” stab injuries. The child was taken to a London hospital and their condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The authorities have opted not to disclose the age or gender of the victim.

An injured man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital where he remains. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and officers remain in attendance at the hospital.

Police say the victim and the man arrested are known to each other.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed due to previous police contact with the man.

Superintendent Tim Alexander, of the North West Command Unit, said: “This is clearly an incredibly shocking incident that has left a young child seriously injured and we are working urgently to understand the full circumstances.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and we are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public.

“Anyone who has information that may assist police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 4266/22May.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Times letters: Dawn Butler, abandoned trolleys and free school meals

Sarah Cox congratulates Dawn Butler for her passion.

Attempted murder arrest after young child suffers serious stab injuries

Larch Road in Cricklewood. Picture: Google Maps

Harlesden burglar who repeatedly left incriminating evidence jailed for six years

Mateus Korniluk. Picture: Met

Coronavirus: Barbers and hairdressers among Brent businesses ‘likely’ to be flouting lockdown rules says council

Brent Trading Standards in a Harlesden shop. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Most Read

Times letters: Dawn Butler, abandoned trolleys and free school meals

Sarah Cox congratulates Dawn Butler for her passion.

Attempted murder arrest after young child suffers serious stab injuries

Larch Road in Cricklewood. Picture: Google Maps

Harlesden burglar who repeatedly left incriminating evidence jailed for six years

Mateus Korniluk. Picture: Met

Coronavirus: Barbers and hairdressers among Brent businesses ‘likely’ to be flouting lockdown rules says council

Brent Trading Standards in a Harlesden shop. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus: Brent has highest number of Covid-19 related deaths in the capital

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Elite athletes allowed close-contact training

Arsenal's David Luiz (centre) and Gabriel Martinelli (right) during a training session at London Colney earlier this year

Attempted murder arrest after young child suffers serious stab injuries

Larch Road in Cricklewood. Picture: Google Maps

Times letters: Dawn Butler, abandoned trolleys and free school meals

Sarah Cox congratulates Dawn Butler for her passion.

England Boxing to launch ‘Box In Mind Bitesize’ mental health sessions

Young boxers get down to some sparring in the ring at the newly opened Fairbairn Boxing Club at the Greenhill Centre in Manor Park

Opinion: Treating mental health during coronavirus

Cllr Ketan Sheth praises the mental health team during coronavirus.
Drive 24