Man,22, stabbed to death in Colindale

A man, 22, was found fatally stabbed in Martlesham Walk, Colindale. Picture: Google Archant

A murder investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in Colindale.

Emergency services were called to a stabbing in Debden Close at around 11pm on Saturday night (September 5).

Police officers and paramedics found a 22-year-old man suffering from a stab injuries on Martlesham Walk and immediately administered first aid.

Despite their efforts to save him he was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.45pm, Scotland Yard said.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway by the Met’s murder squad.

Chf Supt Roy Smith, from the North West BCU, said: “This is another tragic and needless loss of a young life on the streets of London and my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“My officers responded immediately and did their very best to save this young man’s life – administering CPR and first aid at the scene.

“We will continue to use every tactic and every opportunity to bear down on violence and this will include the use of stop and search which, in the last few days alone, has removed deadly weapons from the streets of north west London.

“I would ask communities to support our officers as they do everything they can to stop another family suffering the pain of losing a loved one.

“Local safer neighbourhood officers will be out on patrol over the coming days, please do take a moment to talk to them if you have any information or concerns.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw or heard anything suspicious or have footage relating to the incident can call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference number 8540/05SEP.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.



