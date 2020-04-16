Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police Archant

Drugs and a machete were seized from two teenagers who crashed a stolen Ford Mondeo on the North Circular Road in Neasden after being chased by the police on Wednesday afternoon.

The two boys, aged 16 and 18, were both arrested.

The car they were in was identified as stolen by members of Scotland Yard’s Operation Venice squad shortly before 5pm, and when they attempted to stop the car in the Willesden High Road.

The vehicle then made off and travelled along Dog Lane and approached the North Circular.

As the Mondeo entered the carriageway it collided with two other vehicles.

Both boys were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle theft, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and remain in custody.

Pc Alan Pearce from Operation Venice said: “I am pleased that no one was seriously injured during this incident and that a dangerous weapon has been taken off the streets.”