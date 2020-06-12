Litter-picker unwittingly throws away potential evidence in Brent sisters murder case

A do-gooder unwittingly threw away potential evidence in the murder investigation of two Brent sisters.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and her sister Bibaa Henry, 46, were found dead five minutes from the Valley Drive entrance to Fryent Country Park this week.

They are believed to have been with a group of 10 celebrating Bibaa’s birthday in the park from around 7pm on June 5.

Gradually people are believed to have left until only Nicole and Bibaa remained at about 12.30am.

They were both reported missing late on June 6, and their bodies found with multiple stab wounds on June 7.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Simon Harding, said in the meantime a litter-picking volunteer inadvertently threw away their property from Fryent Country Park.

Officers have now spent five days sifting through rubbish at a waste centre to recover the items, any of which could contain critical forensic evidence.

Det Ch Insp Harding said: “We had to take a bit of a punt on it, because it could go to any of the rubbish sites and sometimes they are transported between them, so we were lucky that working on where we thought it might go, we picked the right place.”

From blood on the scene, the murderer is believed to be unknown to the victims and have incurred a “significant” injury - which may now be bandaged.

Det Ch Insp Harding said there is no clear motive and they do not yet understand exactly what happened.

“We have eliminated everybody at the party and others from our enquiries and at this stage, I am certain they [the perpetrator] was not known to them [the victims].”

He appealed for anyone with any information of possible use, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to come forward.

“I am positive that we have such a dedicated team of officers trying to solve this and the Brent public want to solve this as quickly as possible as well,” he added.

“We are still in an important phase of our investigation. It’s fast moving and we are still working on this around the clock but we need the public’s help. People need to sit down and focus on what they remember.”

Police will be conducting extra patrols around the area in light of what has happened.