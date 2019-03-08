Seven arrested in connection with Leon Maxwell murder at Queensbury Tube Station

Scotland Yard. Picture: Met Police Archant

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Queensbury.

Leon Maxwell, 38, was gunned down outside Queensbury Tube Station on May 1.

Armed police were called to the scene in Cumberland Road at around 9pm where they found Mr Maxwell suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mr Maxwell, from Watford, died there an hour later.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday. He has been released on bail until mid-April.

A further six people were arrested yesterday in north west London and remain in custody.

A 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 24-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession with intent to supply cannabis, a class B drug.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and wanted for being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis, a class B drug.

Det Chf Insp Katherine Goodwin, of the Met’s murder squad is leading the investigation.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation, should call the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

Or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.