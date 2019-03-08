Kwasi Mensah-Ababio killing: Third man charged with murder

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police Archant

A third man has been charged with the murder of Kwasi Mensah-Ababio.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taalib Rowe, 24, from Luton was arrested on Tuesday and charged late on Monday evening over the killing of Mr Mensah Ababio in Monks Park on July 7.

You may also want to watch:

Two others - Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park have previously been charged with Mr Mensah-Ababio's murder.

The Neasden man, 26, was found slumped on a park bench with a gunshot wound to his head.

Rowe will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).