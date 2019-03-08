Search

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio killing: Third man charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 08:06 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 18 July 2019

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A third man has been charged with the murder of Kwasi Mensah-Ababio.

Taalib Rowe, 24, from Luton was arrested on Tuesday and charged late on Monday evening over the killing of Mr Mensah Ababio in Monks Park on July 7.

Two others - Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park have previously been charged with Mr Mensah-Ababio's murder.

The Neasden man, 26, was found slumped on a park bench with a gunshot wound to his head.

Rowe will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).

